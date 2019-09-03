Breaking News Alert
Florence man sentenced to 25 years for violent 2018 crime spree in downtown Florence

Crime

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to numerous violent offenses that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements announced Friday afternoon.

Lee Roy Cook, 41, pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct 2nd degree, two counts of kidnapping, attempted murder, carjacking, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and attempted armed robbery.

In November of 2018, investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office obtained DNA and other evidence that proved Cook committed sexual battery against a 15-year-old and held her against her will.

Later, investigators and officers with the Florence Police Department, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED worked to build a base against Cook after his crime spree through downtown Florence in December of 2018.

At that time, Cook carjacked someone at gunpoint, fired a weapon at an employee in the Xpress Convenience Store after trying to rob it, fired a weapon at an officer in the parking lot of the Tiger Mart, and then threatened to kill an employee after holding her and others at gunpoint at the Family Dollar.

