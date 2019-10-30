Florence police charge 3 with offering sex for money in undercover operation

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Three women were arrested for prostitution during an undercover operation in Florence.

Police say their Special Investigations Unit was conducting a surveillance operation in the area of Pine and Dargan streets after several complaints of prostitution. Three women offered sexual acts to the undercover officer, according to the report.

Valerie Sharon Ham, 34, of Florence, Jamie Erin Huggins, 40, of Florence, and Ashley Nichole Roberts, of Marion, were arrested after they offered a sexual act in exchange for money, according to investigators. They each were charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Roberts also was found to be in possession of a small quantity of suspected marijuana, police said, and was charged with simple possession.

The women were transported to the Florence County Detention Center and released on bond.