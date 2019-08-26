Florence Police identify suspect arrested after standoff Friday night

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police have identified the suspect that was arrested following a standoff that occurred late Friday night.

According to a press release from the Florence Police Department, Jeffery Lynn Hyman Jr. was arrested in connection to that incident.

Courtesy: Florence County Detention Center

Police say that officers responded to a house at 2225 Pine Forest Drive for a domestic disturbance. The victim told officers that Hyman had assaulted her. Hyman then left in the victim’s car but returned to the home without it.

The release says that while officers spoke to the victim Hyman barricaded himself in a room and threatened the officers. The victim was escorted out of the home and taken to the hospital.

After several failed attempts to communicate with Hyman, officers deployed tear gas before making the arrest, according to the release.

Hyman has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, grand larceny, and threatening the life of a public official. He remains in custody at the Florence County Detention Center.