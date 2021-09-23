Florence police identify suspect in Anderson Brothers bank robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Investigators with the Florence Police Department have identified Hugh Douglas Dentler as the suspect in the armed robbery of the Anderson Brothers Bank.

Investigators obtained warrants for Dentler’s arrest for bank robbery, four counts of kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Dentler is in the Marlboro County Detention Center on charges unrelated to this incident.



Officers responded to an armed robbery at 501 Second Loop Road, Anderson Brothers Bank on Sept. 21 at about 8:17 a.m. Officers learned that a male suspect, dressed in camouflage, entered

the bank and demanded money at gunpoint. The man left the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported from this incident.



Dentler will be transferred to the Florence County Detention Center at a later date.