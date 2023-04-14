FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence police and the county Coroner’s Office are investigating after a shooting left one person dead.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Tallulah Street and Williams Boulevard at 9:50 p.m. Thursday.

Police found one person dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191.

