Florence woman charged with domestic violence, assault on a police officer

Crime

by: Jaleel Miller

Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence woman is charged with domestic violence for allegedly stabbing a victim in the stomach and assaulting a police officer.

The Florence Police Department responded to the 150 block of North Sunset Drive yesterday around 12:15 a.m. in reference to a domestic violence incident.

Reports say Valerie Deann Nowlin, 53, stabbed the victim while the victim was looking for food in the refrigerator. Nowlin allegedly slapped the officer on his face while being detained.

Nowlin was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, assault on a police officer, and released from Florence County Detention Center the same day of the incident on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories