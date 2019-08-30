Florence woman charged with DUI after previous DUI and child endangerment arrest

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence woman, previously charged with felony DUI and child endangerment after a crash has been arrested again.

Rachel Elise Burrows has been charged with DUI according to the Florence County Detention Center website.

Burrows was previously arrested on felony DUI and child endangerment charges after a crash at the intersection of Coit Street and Sumter Street on April 5.

She was driving a Cadillac SRX and allegedly disregarded a stop sign, colliding with another car, Florence police said.

Four occupants in the other car, as well as juvenile occupants in the Cadillac, were all transported to area hospitals by EMS, according to police.