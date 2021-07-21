Florida men arrested with more than $100K worth of cocaine on I-95 in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two Florida men were arrested Tuesday with more than $100,000 worth of cocaine along I-95 in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Christian S. Hernandez, 42, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Josua V. Morales, 42, of Tampa, Florida, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine, two counts of trafficking cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to deputies. Hernandez was also charged with maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.

The arrests come after the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Highway Intervention Team made a traffic stop on I-95 North near mile-market 34, deputies said. Officials seized more than 4.4 pounds of cocaine, U.S. currency, and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies said the cocaine has a street value of more than $100,000.

Hernandez and Morales are held in the Robeson County Detention Center on a $1 million bond, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about any drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.