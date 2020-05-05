Former NC teaching assistant accused of sex acts with student facing additional charges

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former Dudley High School teaching assistant is facing additional sex crime charges following an investigation, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

On Monday, the Greensboro Police Department charged Christopher Arnell Holland, 37, of Greensboro, with additional charges in reference to an ongoing investigation regarding inappropriate contact with students at Dudley High School.

The new charges are listed below:

three counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult

two counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult

one count of indecent liberties with a child

Additional victims were identified through the ongoing investigation which resulted in the new charges.

On March 12, Holland was arrested and charged with three counts of sex acts with a student.

The incidents were reported to have happened between 2017 and 2019.

The investigation of Holland continues and additional charges will be forthcoming, police say.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this case can contact the Greensboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (336) 373-2255.

