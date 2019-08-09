Former Robeson County Deputy arrested on rape charge

Breaking News Alert
LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A former Robeson County Sheriff’s Deputy has been arrested on for multiple sex charges including rape.

According to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Eric Saber Gavaghan has been charged with Second-degree Forcible Rape, Second-degree Force Sex Offence, Second-degree Kidnapping, Felonious Restraint, and other charges.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins tells us Gavaghan was a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office until 2016 when the Sheriff’s Office requested the SBI come in to conduct the investigation.

Gavaghan was arrested by the SBI Wednesday and issued a $1.5 million bond. He is set to appear in court on August 19th.

