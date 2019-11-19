Former worker runs into Lumberton restaurant, fires gun at police, witnesses say

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Witnesses say a former worker ran into a Lumberton restaurant and fired a gun at police.

The incident happened at the Texas Steakhouse, located at 5093 Fayetteville Road, around 7:30 p.m. Monday, WRAL reports. Police reportedly chased the man into the restaurant’s kitchen. An assistant manager said the man was no longer allowed in the restaurant.

The assistant manager asked the man to leave and waked the man to the front door of the restaurant, where police were waiting and shots were fired, according to WRAL.

“By what we were told, they were shooting outside, so they told us to stay in,” Texas Steakhouse worker Amber Prevatte told WRAL. “It was a little scary, but not at first because [the armed man was] a familiar face. But once we found out what was going on, it was more shocking, like we couldn’t believe this was happening.”

As of Monday night, WRAL reports it’s unclear why police were chasing the man and if officers fired shots during the incident.

