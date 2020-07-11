FPD: 1 person critically injured after shooting in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) — A Fairmont Police officer found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds after responding to a call on Friday night.

Upon arrival, officers found Joshua Wallace of Fairmont suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. He was transported to an undisclosed hospital where he is in critical condition.

Further investigation revealed that Winford Walters, 63, of Fairmont was the person responsible for the shooting, police say.

Walters is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon. He received a $75,000 secured bond and is currently being held in Robeson County Detention Center. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

