Fugitive from Connecticut arrested in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A fugitive wanted in connection to a 2018 death in Connecticut has been arrested in Georgetown County.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies working with the U.S. Marshals arrested William Benton Moultrie of Georgetown on Thursday. Moultrie was wanted in connection to an incident that resulted in death on July 1, 2018, in Hamden CT.

Moultrie is charged with Evading Responsibility (Death), Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree, Interfering with a Police Officer, Falsely Reporting an Incident, and Tampering with Evidence. He is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center, pending extradition.

