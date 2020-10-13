Fundraiser for Officer Jacob Hancher’s family nears goal

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A fundraising campaign to support Officer Jacob Hancher’s family is nearing its goal.

About 750 people had collectively donated $48,840 for the fallen officer’s family, as of noon Tuesday. The campaign, hosted on Serve & Connect, has a goal of raising $50,000.

All funds will be provided directly to Hancher’s family.

The 23-year-old officer was shot and killed on Oct. 3 after responding to a domestic violence call.

John Aycoth, who police say shot Hancher, also died. Another officer, Andrew Wangstad, was shot and received non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

Hancher was buried Tuesday in his hometown of Waldorf, Maryland, following a public funeral service Friday in Myrtle Beach. Hundreds attended a public visitation for Hancher on Thursday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

He is the first officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department to have been killed in the line of duty since 2002.

Hancher was a community safety officer for four years and had been a police officer for less than one. He also served as a volunteer firefighter with Horry County Fire Rescue.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department aired his “End of Watch” radio call on Friday, a tradition created to remember fallen law enforcement. The call included radio silence and a pause for his response, followed by the message, “Officer Jacob Hancher, your selfless service to this community will never be forgotten. Your commitment to service inspires the best in everyone you met, and the memory of your smile and warm heart will forever make this world brighter. You gave everything you had to your community, your friends and your family, both of blood and badge. We love you, Jacob. It’s our turn now…we got you. Rest easy, we have the watch from here.”

LATEST HEADLINES