Funeral for man killed in Dillon hit-and-run

DILLON, SC (WBTW) A funeral was held Thursday for the man killed in a hit-and-run off Highway 301 and East Woodle Drive in Dillon.

Tony Alexander Smith was walking on Highway 301 Monday night when he was struck by two vehicles. The first vehicle kept going, but the second driver stopped to call police.

“It didn’t go through your head to say, “hey let me stop and make sure it wasn’t him that I hit?” , said Stephanie Smith, Tony’s sister-in-law.

Corporal Sonny Collins, South Carolina Highway Patrol, told News13 Pericee Cortez Lott was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a collision involving death.

There have been no charges against the second driver, and family members said they are appreciative that person called police.

“The family really wants to thank the gentlemen who hit him the last time and stopped and had enough sense to turn around to see what he hit in the road,” said Stephanie.

“If it wasn’t for him, there’s no telling how many people or when he would’ve been found,” she added.

Tony’s funeral was held at Kannaday Funeral Home Chapel in Dillon where his family members and friends gathered to honor his life.

“He’s actually happy and smiling in heaven. I can sleep better knowing that they caught the person who did it,” said Mary Robinson, Tony’s sister-in-law.

Family members said Tony loved music and would often be seen dancing. He also enjoyed distributing papers for the Dillon Herald. It was a job his family said he started when he was twelve years old.

“You never saw him without a smile on his face,” Robinson said.