Galivants Ferry man arrested on child pornography charge

GALIVANTS FERRY, SC (WBTW) – A Galivants Ferry man has been arrested on a child pornography charge according to Attorney General Alan Wilson.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Wesley Shave Lewis is charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Lewis. Investigators say Lewis distributed child pornography.

According to booking records at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Lewis was arrested on Wednesday and is currently out to home detention.