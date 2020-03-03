Georgetown Co. man accused of criminal sexual conduct with a 15-year-old girl

HEMINGWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Georgetown county man is accused of criminal sexual conduct with a 15-year-old girl.

Jamar Daitrell Cochran, 29, was arrested by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday after an investigation. He is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor 3rd degree.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said Cochran is accused of having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl in September of 2019. He also is accused of financial card fraud.

Cochran is being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing. The investigation is continuing.