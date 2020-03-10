Georgetown Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 11 on outstanding warrants

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested 11 people on outstanding warrants.

The arrests were made on Monday, the sheriff’s office said. “Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, agents with the 15th Judicial Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit and officers with Georgetown City Police conducted the round-up.”

Courtesy: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

Those arrested include:

  • Melissa Moya-Cevon, 39, of Georgetown
  • Marquise Lamont Green, 43, of Georgetown
  • Douglas McArthur Green, 50, of Murrells Inlet
  • Kelton Jamal Tyvanel Grant, 22, of Georgetown
  • George Edward Smalls, 40, of Pawleys Island
  • Latonya Denise Green, 41, of Georgetown
  • Amar Giovanni Myers, 21, of Georgetown
  • Brian David Johnson, 37, of Georgetown
  • Altonio Omar Brooks, 39, of Myrtle Beach
  • Kevin Lee Cooper, 45, of Georgetown
  • Brandy Carla Matthews, 34, of Hemingway
  • Melissa Moya-Ceron (Courtesy: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)
  • Marquise Green (Courtesy: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)
  • Douglas Green (Courtesy: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)
  • Kelton Grant (Courtesy: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)
  • George Smalls (Courtesy: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)
  • Latonya Green (Courtesy: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)
  • Amar Myers (Courtesy: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)
  • Brian Johnson (Courtesy: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)
  • Altonio Brooks (Courtesy: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)
  • Kevin Cooper (Courtesy: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)
  • Brandy Matthews (Courtesy: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

All were taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center to await bond hearings.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories