Georgetown Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 11 on outstanding warrants

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested 11 people on outstanding warrants.
The arrests were made on Monday, the sheriff’s office said. “Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, agents with the 15th Judicial Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit and officers with Georgetown City Police conducted the round-up.”
Those arrested include:
- Melissa Moya-Cevon, 39, of Georgetown
- Marquise Lamont Green, 43, of Georgetown
- Douglas McArthur Green, 50, of Murrells Inlet
- Kelton Jamal Tyvanel Grant, 22, of Georgetown
- George Edward Smalls, 40, of Pawleys Island
- Latonya Denise Green, 41, of Georgetown
- Amar Giovanni Myers, 21, of Georgetown
- Brian David Johnson, 37, of Georgetown
- Altonio Omar Brooks, 39, of Myrtle Beach
- Kevin Lee Cooper, 45, of Georgetown
- Brandy Carla Matthews, 34, of Hemingway
All were taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center to await bond hearings.
