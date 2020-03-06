Georgetown man faces new charges of child porn after investigators search his Snapchat

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Even more charges of child porn have been filed against a Georgetown County man after investigators accessed his Snapchat usage.

Michael Lloyd Micheau, 52, was charged on Monday with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, which led investigators to search his phone. They said they found videos and files depicting nude children there. Those additional charges were filed on Wednesday.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office filed even more charges after inquiring into Micheau’s social media usage. “Evidence obtained thus far reveals Micheau was utilizing the popular social media application ‘Snapchat’ to solicit, receive and exchange files depicting minors engaging in sexual activity or appearing in states of sexually explicit nudity with other users, Sheriff Carter Weaver said.

In total, Micheau has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor 1st degree, sexual exploitation of a minor 3rd degree, three counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 2nd Degree, and two counts of voyeurism. He also faces two counts of furnishing alcohol to minors.

Video evidence was obtained from a device that corroborated the minor victim’s account of a sexual assault, Weaver reported. The same device also was used to record two minors as they were in the bathroom, a place they have a lawful expectation of privacy, Weaver said.

Investigators said they collected additional witness statements and, coupled with the physical and electronic evidence they already obtained and analyzed, were able to corroborate the victim’s account further.

Micheau is currently housed at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. The investigation is continuing.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident and attempting to identify any additional victims. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Senior Investigator Hank Carrison at (843) 436-6058.