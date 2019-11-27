Georgetown man who was out on bond arrested on drug charges

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A Georgetown man who was out on bond following an arrest on drug charges has been arrested again.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Jerry Collins was arrested Tuesday by deputies on Highmarket Street where deputies recovered a “significant amount of heroin along with marijuana.”

Collins was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, 3rd offense, and possession of marijuana, 2nd offense, and is being held in the Georgetown County Detention Center. According to the Sheriff’s Office, one of the factors in Collins being charged with a 3rd offense was his recent guilty plea on a cocaine base charge, in Georgetown County, on October 10.

Collins was previously arrested on October 2 on drug and motor vehicle charges. He was released on bond, though agents of the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit suspected he would “continue his criminal enterprise” according to a press release.