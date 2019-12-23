Georgetown man pleads guilty to having thousands of child porn files on discs

GEORGETOWN CO, SC (WBTW) – A Georgetown man has pleaded guilty to having thousands of child pornography files on discs and sending some through a file-sharing network.

Clyde Reese Cox II, pleaded guilty on Dec. 19 to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, 3rd degree. He received a negotiated sentence of six years active time, according to the SC Attorney General’s office.

Cox sent child pornography via a file-sharing network to Special Investigator Kevin Atkins with the Attorney General’s Office in November 2016. A search warrant was executed at his home and thousands of additional child pornography files were found, including printed out child pornography and labeled discs containing child pornography.

Cox consented to the forfeiture of his computer equipment containing child pornography, and he will have to register as a sex offender when he is released.