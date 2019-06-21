Georgetown man sentenced to 18 years for burglary

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

A court found a Georgetown man guilty Wednesday of first-degree burglary in connection to a case from April 9, 2017, according to a press release from the 15th Circuit Court Solicitor’s Office.

Donnell Lamont Washington was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he was found guilty at the end of his three-day trial. Judge Larry B. Hyman initially sentenced Washington to life in prison but suspended that to 18 years with credit for the time he had previously served.

Washington was also tried on charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and discharging a firearm into a dwelling but was found not guilty on those charges.

