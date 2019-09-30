Georgetown Police searching for woman wanted for Homicide by Child Abuse

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Police in Georgetown are searching for a woman wanted on a Homicide by Child Abuse charge.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, Stephanie Marie Healey is wanted for Homicide by Child Abuse in connection to the death of an infant on December 29, 2018.

According to the incident report, the child was born at 2:45 a.m. and died less than three hours later at 5:03 a.m. In the report Chase Ridgeway from the Georgetown County Coroner’s office told officers the baby tested positive for opioids and had cocaine in its system.

The report says that Healey was the child’s mother and gave birth via C-section when she was 34 weeks pregnant.

If you see Healey or know where she is, you are asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843 – 545 – 4300.