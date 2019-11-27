Governor suspends Florence 1 board member indicted on 315 charges

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence School District 1 school board member, Edward James McIver has been suspended by Governor McMaster in an executive order, according to the governor’s office.

This comes after McIver was indicted on 315 charges related to using district money for personal use over a three-year period.

McIver is charged with embezzlement and misconduct, Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said. His arrest is related to an ongoing investigation that FSD1 officials asked for after suspecting misappropriation of funds.

12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements says a grand jury handed up 315 indictments against McIver. Court hearings will be scheduled in the coming months.

Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said between the dates of Jan. 12, 2016. and Aug. 25, 2019, McIver is alleged to have converted public funds to personal use.

