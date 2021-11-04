1 charged after sidewalk shooting in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – One man has been charged with attempted murder after Atlantic Beach police said he shot a man while they were walking on the sidewalk.

Cory James Crandell has also been charged with pointing and presenting a firewarm.

The shooting happened Tuesday in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue near the North Myrtle Beach city line, according to Chief Quentin Robinson.

The victim was injured and is expected to survive.