1 charged after sidewalk shooting in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – One man has been charged with attempted murder after Atlantic Beach police said he shot a man while they were walking on the sidewalk.
Cory James Crandell has also been charged with pointing and presenting a firewarm.
The shooting happened Tuesday in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue near the North Myrtle Beach city line, according to Chief Quentin Robinson.
The victim was injured and is expected to survive.
News13 is tracking shootings across the viewing area for 2021. Deadly shootings are marked in red. Some shootings are so close in proximity that they appear as one mark. Zoom in for the most-detailed look.