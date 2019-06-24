1 dead after crash in Georgetown County

Grand Strand Crime
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after a collision in Georgetown County on Sunday.

SCHP said the crash happened at 5:43 a.m. on Mount Zion Ave. near Veronica Road.

The driver was travelling westbound on Mount Zion Ave, then ran off the road and hit a tree. The driver later died at the hospital.

SCHP said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. SCHP continues to investigate.

