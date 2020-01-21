1 dead, another injured after related shootings in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – One person has died and another was injured in related shootings in Georgetown.

Georgetown police were dispatched to Georgetown Memorial Hospital around 11 p.m. Monday in reference to a shooting that reportedly happened in the county, according to the Georgetown Police Department. Upon arriving, officers were informed that there were two victims and that the cases were unrelated.

Upon investigation, it was found that the shootings were related and happened in the area of Lincoln and Legion streets in Georgetown, police said. A 22-year-old Georgetown man was taken to MUSC in Charleston for treatment. Kawaun Montique Myers, 33, of Georgetown, died at the hospital.

A third person has been detained as a person of interest.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or the GPD “TIP LINE” at 843-545-4400.



