1 dead in Loris shooting

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man chased by Maury County, Williamson County and the Tennessee Highway Patrol told News 2 he was having a seizure during the chase, and he thought law officers were escorting him to a local hospital.

Quentin Lamar Bullock talked about the hour-long, 40-mile chase on November 9 that began on I-840 In Williamson County and ended on the north part of Columbia.