1 dead in Loris shooting

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died Saturday morning after being shot, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.
Colloyd Jackson, 30, of Loris, died at a local hospital, according to Bellamy.
The shooting happened on Redenbo Drive and remains under investigation by the Horry County Police Department. No further information was immediately available.
