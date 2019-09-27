1 detained after Myrtle Beach police respond to shots fired call

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One person has been detained after Myrtle Beach police responded to a shots fired call near Jefferson Place, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
The call came in just before 6 a.m. Friday, Cpl. Vest said. No injuries have been reported.
