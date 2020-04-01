1 detained after person sustains life-threatening injuries in overnight stabbing in Myrtle Beach, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One person is detained after a stabbing in Myrtle Beach.
Officers are investigating a stabbing at a home in the 1700 block of Greens Boulevard, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest, with Myrtle Beach police. One person suffered injuries believed to life-threatening and required immediate medical attention. They are being treated at a hospital.
One person was detained at the scene and remains in police custody.
Police will release the name of the person detained after formal charges are filed.
