1 detained after person sustains life-threatening injuries in overnight stabbing in Myrtle Beach, police say

Grand Strand Crime
One man arrested for stabbing in North Myrtle Beach (Image 1)_57508

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One person is detained after a stabbing in Myrtle Beach.

Officers are investigating a stabbing at a home in the 1700 block of Greens Boulevard, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest, with Myrtle Beach police. One person suffered injuries believed to life-threatening and required immediate medical attention. They are being treated at a hospital.

One person was detained at the scene and remains in police custody.

Police will release the name of the person detained after formal charges are filed.

