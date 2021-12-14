Driver hurt, 1 juvenile in custody after Horry County police chase

Grand Strand Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A juvenile passenger in a car that fled from Horry County police during an attempted traffic stop was taken into custody after running away when the vehicle crashed, police said.

Officers attempted to stop a car about 4 p.m. Tuesday near Highway 905, HCPD spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said. The driver fled, and after a brief pursuit, officers called off the chase because of traffic, she said.

A short time later, Moskov said the vehicle was involved in a wreck that injured the driver, and the juvenile passenger ran away from the scene.

The driver was taken to an area hospital, and the juvenile was found a short time later and into custody, Moskov said. There’s no word on the driver’s injuries.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories