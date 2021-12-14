Driver hurt, 1 juvenile in custody after Horry County police chase

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A juvenile passenger in a car that fled from Horry County police during an attempted traffic stop was taken into custody after running away when the vehicle crashed, police said.

Officers attempted to stop a car about 4 p.m. Tuesday near Highway 905, HCPD spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said. The driver fled, and after a brief pursuit, officers called off the chase because of traffic, she said.

A short time later, Moskov said the vehicle was involved in a wreck that injured the driver, and the juvenile passenger ran away from the scene.

The driver was taken to an area hospital, and the juvenile was found a short time later and into custody, Moskov said. There’s no word on the driver’s injuries.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.