MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — One man remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after being arrested in connection with a shooting early Monday morning at a motel on Ocean Boulevard.
Danta Obrien Clardy, 29, is being held without bond. He was arrested on Monday for assault/attempted murder, the manufacturing and distribution of cocaine base and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
One person received non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
LATEST CRIME HEADLINES
- 1 in custody in connection to Monday shooting on Ocean Boulevard
- Unexploded artillery shell caused Monday evacuation of Myrtle Beach neighborhood
- Warrants: Suspect in Loris double homicide kidnapped, raped teen
- Newsfeed Now: How COVID-19 tried to silence the entertainment industry
- Second man arrested in connection with Nov. shooting in Conway