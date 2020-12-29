1 in custody in connection to Monday shooting on Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — One man remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after being arrested in connection with a shooting early Monday morning at a motel on Ocean Boulevard.

Danta Obrien Clardy, 29, is being held without bond. He was arrested on Monday for assault/attempted murder, the manufacturing and distribution of cocaine base and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

One person received non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.