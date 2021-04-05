1 injured, 1 arrested after Monday morning Ocean Blvd shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is in custody after an early morning shooting Monday at the Bali Bay Hotel.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the shooting at about 2:45 a.m., according to police. One person was injured and is expected to recover.

Herman Brian White, 37, of Andrews, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, unlawful neglect of a child and for possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Police said additional charges are possible.

White has a bond hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Additional details were not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.