1 injured in Atlantic Beach shooting

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured early Tuesday morning after a shooting at a restaurant, according to authorities.
The person, who was expected to survive, was shot at the Star Bar and Grill.
Additional information was not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
