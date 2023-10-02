HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after one person was injured in a Conway area shooting on Friday night, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to Ole Bellamy Drive about a disturbance just before 10 p.m., according to the report. On the way there, they were told a shooting had happened.
When officers got to the location, they found that the shooting had actually happened on Bucksport Road, the report shows. Police found a gunshot victim and spent rounds on the road.
Police said no arrests have been made in the shooting.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on Twitter and read more of his work here.