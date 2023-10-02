HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after one person was injured in a Conway area shooting on Friday night, according to a police report.

Police were dispatched to Ole Bellamy Drive about a disturbance just before 10 p.m., according to the report. On the way there, they were told a shooting had happened.

When officers got to the location, they found that the shooting had actually happened on Bucksport Road, the report shows. Police found a gunshot victim and spent rounds on the road.

Police said no arrests have been made in the shooting.

