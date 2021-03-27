1 injured in early morning shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

Master Corporal Thomas Vest confirms that officers working in the area heard gunshots coming from the area of 7th Avenue and Flagg Street.

Vest says that officers responded and found one person with an apparent non-life-threatening injury.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department and reference report number 21-004823.

Count on News13 for updates.