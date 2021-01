MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — One person was injured Tuesday morning in a shooting in Myrtle Beach.

Police are investigating a shooting that happened at about 11:30 a.m. in the area of 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

One injured person was found. The extent of their injuries were unknown, as of Tuesday morning.

