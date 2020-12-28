1 injured in shooting at Ocean Blvd motel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — One person received non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Monday morning at a motel on Ocean Boulevard.
Officers responded at 1:17 a.m. Monday to the Coral Sands Motel, at 311 N. Ocean Blvd., for the shooting, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Vest said that several people were in custody in connection with the shooting, as of Monday morning.
