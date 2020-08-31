1 injured in shooting near Conway, HCPD investigating

Grand Strand Crime

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in a shooting near Conway Monday afternoon, according to Horry County police.

Police said the shooting happened on Chanticleer Village Drive near Conway. One person was injured.

The incident is under investigation. No other information is available at this time.

