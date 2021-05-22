1 person dead after shooting at Captain Archie’s in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A man died from multiple gunshot wounds suffered in a shooting late Friday night at Captain Archie’s in North Myrtle Beach, according to police.

North Myrtle Beach police responded at 11:42 p.m. to the restaurant at 2200 Little River Neck Road. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Seacoast Medical Center and pronounced dead, Public Information Officer Pat Dowling said.

Officers at the scene found multiple shell casings near a trash dumpster in the parking lot and were told over a police radio that a person with a gunshot wound was already at the hospital, Dowling said. An officer at the hospital later found a black BMW with a large amount of blood inside in a hospital parking lot, Dowling said.

A witness also told officers he saw someone fire multiple shots into the vehicle, Dowling said. Count on News13 for updates.