Man charged after deadly shooting at Conway Waffle House

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner’s office has identified a man killed Tuesday morning in a shooting at a Waffle House in Conway.

Branden Harshaw, 34, was shot and died at Conway Medical Center, according to Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Warrants sent to News13 show Chancey Rashon Deval Hickman, 23, of Loris, was asked to leave the restaurant and during a verbal fight turned physical, Hickman shot Harshaw “in a sudden heat of passion without legal provocation.”

Hickman is charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The shooting happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning at the Waffle House along Highway 501 near Bethel Drive, according to Conway Police Department spokesperson Brooke Holden. Holden said the shooting happened inside the restaurant.

The people involved, according to police, were not employees of the restaurant.

Count on news13 for updates.

News13 is tracking shootings in our area for 2021. You can view the full map below: