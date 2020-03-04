1 person dies after shooting near Loris

LORIS, SC AREA (WBTW) – One person has died after a shooting near Loris.
The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Wright Road near Loris, according to Horry County police. One person was taken to a hospital and later died.
Anyone with information is asked to contact HCPD at 843-248-1520.
News13 is working to learn more. Count on us for updates.
