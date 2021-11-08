1 person hurt after Horry County police, fire units respond to reported shooting in Longs

LONG, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Monday afternoon in a reported shooting in the area of Buck Creek Drive in Longs, according to Horry County police.

Horry County police and fire rescue units responded at 12:30 p.m, and one person was taken to the hospital by HCFR. No information about a suspect or the person’s injuries was immediately available.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-915-8477.

