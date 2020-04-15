1 person injured after homes, cars damaged in shooting near Conway; HCPD investigates

CONWAY, SC AREA (WBTW) – Horry County police are investigating after a shooting near Conway injured one person and left homes and cars damaged.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Beverly Richard Street near Conway around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Horry County Police Department spokesperson Mikayla Moskov told News13. Upon arriving, officers found one person injured and damage to “several properties and vehicles.”

The person injured was taken to a local hospital by Horry County Fire Rescue crews.

“Patrol officers secured the scene and HCPD Criminal Investigations Division responded to take over the case,” Moskov said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact HCPD at 843-915-8477.

A News13 crew who went to scene captured these photos, appearing to show bullet holes in a car’s window and a home’s window.

WBTW photo

WBTW photo

WBTW photo

