LITTLE RIVER, SC AREA (WBTW) – One person was injured after a shooting near Little River, according to Horry County police.

Around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Horry County police responded to the Oscar Road area for reports of a shooting.

An investigation is ongoing and people are asked to avoid the area as officers investigate.

