1 person receiving treatment at hospital after shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One person is receiving treatment at a hospital after a shooting in Myrtle Beach.

Cpl. Thomas Vest, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, tells News13 police are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Cedar Street. The call was received around 10:20 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired. One person was taken to a hospital, where they are being treated.

Vest says police don’t yet have any suspect information to release. Anyone with information is asked to contact the MBPD.

This is developing story. Count on News13 for updates.

