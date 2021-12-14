1 shot Monday night in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot in the Loris area Monday evening, according to authorities.
The shooting happened at about 8:50 p.m. on Blanton Road, according to the Horry County Police Department. The person was taken to the hospital.
No further details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
News13 is tracking shootings across the viewing area for 2021. Deadly shootings are marked in red. Some shootings are so close in proximity that they appear as one mark. Zoom in for the most-detailed look.