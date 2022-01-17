1 stabbed in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital after being stabbed Monday morning in Myrtle Beach, according to police.

Police responded at about 4:20 a.m. to the area of 7th Avenue North and Flagg Street and found a person who had apparently been stabbed, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The other person left the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (843) 918-1382 and reference case number 2-000899.