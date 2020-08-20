11 arrested for soliciting prostitution from undercover officer in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Eleven people were arrested for soliciting prostitution from an undercover officer in Myrtle Beach, according to the City of Myrtle Beach.

On Aug. 6, Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Street Crimes unit conducted an undercover prostitution operation at various locations in the City of Myrtle Beach. During the operation, 11 suspects interacted with an undercover police officer and solicited prostitution, the city said.

Caleb Daniel Desjardins, 29, James Henry Horne Jr., 75, Ronald Thomas Uhrie, Aziz Tohirov, 31, Mardoqueo Alfonso Murillo Gomez, 71, Tyrone McFadden, 31, Donald Ray Jones, 33, Orandae Jakeal Cooper, 24, Donte Riccardo, Pamela Hoffman, and Laurie Ann Manning, 53, were all arrested and charged with prostitution, first offense.

