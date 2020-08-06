12 guns, over 15 lbs of drugs seized during North Myrtle Beach drug bust

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Twelve guns and more than 15 lbs. of marijuana were seized during a drug bust in North Myrtle Beach, according to Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Agents also seized $37,000 cash.

James Ray Wilmoth, 50, of North Myrtle Beach, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-offense trafficking in marijuana 10 pounds or more, but less than 100 pounds.

Courtesy: 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office

The arrest comes after anonymous tips about drug activity in the North Myrtle Beach area, Richardson said.

Wilmoth is held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

